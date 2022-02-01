Jennifer Douglas Abubakar, one of Atiku Abubakar's wives, has cried out death threats she has been receiving

Jennifer in a recent interview said the threat started coming after she disclosed her plans to divorce the presidential aspirant

The former vice president's third wife denied allegations that she is planning to leave the marriage because he married another woman

The third wife of Atiku Abubakar, Jennifer Douglas Abubakar, has claimed that she has been receiving death threats following her plans to divorce the former vice president.

Jennifer, a law in the United States (US), denied allegations that she is making moves to divorce Atiku because he recently married a new wife without informing her as required by northern tradition and Islam, The Cable reports.

Jennifer revealed that Atiku recently married a new wife (Photo: Atiku Abubakar)

Source: Facebook

Rather, she explained that her intention to leave the marriage is tied to the decision to remain in the US to look after her children who, according to her, have lived without their parents for a long time, PM News added.

The lawyer added that there are long-standing issues in the union which also constitute the reason for her decision.

Speaking further, the presidential aspirant's wife said she now gets death threats from his security operatives since she made known her plans to divorce him.

Her words:

“That His Excellency married a new wife was never the cause of our problem as many have said. His Excellency is a Muslim and I have never questioned him about his wives or intended.

“The core reason for the divorce was disagreement over my continued stay in the United Kingdom, to look after my children and several other long-standing issues.

“Since this incident, I fear for my safety and that of my kids. His Excellency’s security operatives especially Ibro and others, have been making threats and calling my relatives, friends and staff and searching for my assets to seize.

“For that reason, I have exited my law firm, sold all my assets and moved abroad until peace reigns. I have done nothing wrong except to ask for a divorce and it pains me that I have to use this medium to address thorny issues but fear that at this point, I would have to put my side of the story on record."

