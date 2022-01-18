BBNaija Lockdown star, Tochi, has taken to social media to advise his fans on how to handle things they love

This came after Tochi publicly proposed marriage to his US-based girlfriend and she later denied him on social media

Tochi told online users to keep everything they love private and many of them said he needs to take his advice

BBNaija star, Tochi, has now dropped a motivational quote online after being humiliated by his US-based girlfriend.

Tochi took to his Twitter page to advise his numerous followers on how to handle the things they love.

Tochi drops motivational quote after heartbreak. Photos: @tochi.official

Source: Instagram

According to the reality show star, people should keep everything they love away from prying eyes by keeping them private.

He wrote:

“Keep everything you love private!”

See his post below:

Tochi’s motivational quote came after he publicly proposed marriage to his US-based girlfriend. However, the lady took to her own page to deny the BBNaija star after putting up a cryptic post.

Nigerians react

Tochi’s motivational quote soon went viral online and raised a lot of funny comments. Read some of them below:

Demo__uk:

“Person wey no keep hin love private don drop motivational quote again o.”

Owolawitola:

“I don’t know why Nigerians are always happy when someone else gets heartbroken. What do you gain?”

Ceemplybecca:

“Tochi Use your advice and getat!”

Being_mercy25:

“Breakfast na your mate .”

Travis_gram__melanin:

“If the OONI of IFE can humbly CHOP his breakfast, drink water drop cup, e no RUN kitikiti, e no RUN katakata, WHO ARE YOU .”

Ope_eezy:

“Lolz... Breakfast induce motivational advice .”

Amaka_obodo:

“NOBODY IS ABOVE BREAKFAST ♀️.”

Interesting.

Tochi chides colleague Wathoni over her statement

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Big Brother Naija star, Wathoni, had taken to social media to lament over how she lost a deal because she is not controversial.

Her colleague, Tochi called her out and advised her to stop acting like everyone is out to get her.

Tochi noted that the behaviour is a constant with Wathoni which she has to let go of because people love her. His comments on Wathoni stirred massive reactions on social media, some of her fans came for him.

