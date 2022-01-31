Popular singer and fashion mogul, Rihanna, is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend, ASAP Rocky

The 33-year-old Diamonds crooner confirmed the news of her pregnancy in an interesting way after speculations from fans

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky where photographed walking in New York as the pregnant singer left her jacket open to reveal the bump

Popular music star, Rihanna, is very pregnant and she has finally opened up about it to her numerous fans.

The top singer and fashion icon is expecting a first child with her rapper boyfriend, ASAP Rocky.

Rihanna confirmed the news of her pregnancy in a special way after fans had speculated for months about her condition.

Rihanna debuts baby bump as she confirms pregnancy for ASAP Rocky. Photos: @diggzy / Shutterstock

The celebrity couple were photographed talking a walk in New York and Rihanna debuted her bump as she revealed her belly in a cute outfit.

The Diamonds crooner left the buttons on her long pink jacket undone to show off the growing bump. She paired the jacket with a pair of wide-legged ripped jeans.

The singer also wore a big cross jewelry and other colorful stones around her neck as it draped her belly.

In one of the trending photos, ASAP Rocky was seen giving Rihanna a sweet peck on her forehead as they continued to walk outdoors.

See photos below:

Internet users react

The news of Rihanna’s pregnancy being confirmed by the singer was met with a lot of excitement on social media. Read some comments below:

