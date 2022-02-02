Popular Nollywood celebrity couple, Mo Bimpe and Adedimeji Lateef, have continued to move fans with their display of love

On February 1, 2022, Lateef clocked a year older and his wife, Mo Bimpe, gave him a very beautiful surprise

Bimpe had a surprise team alongside Muslim clerics storm their house at 12am to wish her husband a happy birthday

The Nollywood actress also threw Lateef a big party that had many stars in the entertainment industry in attendance

Nollywood actor, Adedimeji Lateef, was blown away by his wife, Mo Bimpe, on his birthday after she planned several surprises for him.

Lateef turned a new age on February 1 and Mo Bimpe made sure to show her love for him in a very wonderful and thoughtful way.

Mo Bimpe throws surprise birthday party for Adedimeji Lateef. Photos: @jideawobona, @royalhugssurprises

Source: Instagram

The actress kicked off things on her man’s birthday by getting a popular surprise team, Royal Hugs, to storm their home at 12am on the dot.

It was explained that Lateef would never have seen that coming and he was genuinely blown away by the effort put into it by his wife.

The midnight surprise team also came along with a team of Muslim clerics, alfas and Imams who prayed for the celebrant.

In the emotional video, Lateef was seen to have been greatly moved by the gesture especially when his wife presented him with a gift box that contained a copy of the Holy Quran, a prayer mat and a rosary.

See the heartwarming video below:

Mo Bimpe throws big party for Lateef

As the day went on, Mo Bimpe finally unveiled the other part of her birthday plan for her husband. The actress had invited several celebrity guests to party with her man in their home.

Top stars such as Jide Awobona, Woli Arole, Alesh Sanni, Eniola Ajao and more were at the couple’s house to celebrate Lateef on his birthday.

The ‘small gathering’ turned out to be a full-blown party complete with an MC, a band, several cakes, a DJ and more.

Lateef was also presented with a big picture frame of himself with his wife. The celebrant wore a very huge smile throughout the beautiful ceremony.

See the video below:

Fans reactions

Lateef’s birthday party drew a lot of heartwarming comments from fans with many of them commending Mo Bimpe on how she went all out to make it possible. Read some of their comments below:

Meenahz_stitches:

“This is extremely beautiful to watch ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Tmglow_flawless_arena:

“Love is beautiful when you are with the right person ❤️ I Love LOVE .”

Enamoured_ify:

“This is so sweet.... Taught me a lot...❤️❤️.”

Mr_dosomething:

“Everything just beautiful for this clip. ❤️.”

Official_rasshy222:

“See me smiling like mumu.”

Unstoppableblezzin:

“Love is beautiful. God will bless me too with the best man for me.”

Paradise__187:

“Am sorry if I sound funny or bias... this is one of your best and for Abdullateef he's very deep and I respect his great personality. God bless & keep you favored in all area of your life ❤.”

You are too good to be true - Mo Bimpe gushes over Lateef

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Mo Bimpe, took to social media to celebrate her husband, Adedimeji Lateef, on his birthday.

The glowing new wife shared an adorable photo of herself with her man and accompanied it with a sweet caption.

According to her, Lateef’s birthday is her best day in the world because his birth enabled her to meet him and become his better half.

The actress added that Lateef is too selfless and too good to be true. She said there is no one she would rather spend the rest of her life with than him.

