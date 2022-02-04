US rapper DDG took his celebrity girlfriend on a romantic underwater date and gave her a once in a lifetime experience

The two artistes shared the video of their interesting date enjoying company under the sea and swimming like mermaids

Social media users envied their date experience while some congratulated them for making solid memories together

American rapper Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. is the most romantic person on the internet right now after taking his singer girlfriend on a beautiful underwater date.

Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Halle Bailey and DDG take date to next level

The 25-year-old artiste treated his girlfriend Halle Bailey to an experience of a lifetime by dressing up as two mermaids and experiencing deep water levels together.

The gorgeous singer shared the videos of their date on her Instastories and shared she's never had fun like that in a long while.

In the video, DDG could be seen at one point dancing and moving his arms in a rhythm while Bailey was behind him flapping her mermaid's legs and waving at the camera.

The video of their extravagant date was reposted by The Shade Room on their Instagram page:

Here are some of the comments from the post:

@piink__bombshell said:

"She even swims like a mermaid."

@according2kilbs commented:

"That's a fly date though."

@breee_z_ added:

"I’d love to do this. Think outside the box because red lobster ain’t cutting it no more."

@thuginnnnn said:

"I actually love them together, so happy for them."

@manayjaa commented:

"First they were eating in the sky, now they doing the Dougie under the water, I’m sliding down the wall crying with Hennessy in my hand."

@gbratskii__ added:

"He better not play with her either."

@__wang.ari___ said:

"And I can't even get a date on land. Smh."

@curvedblessingss commented:

"Man. I can't even go on a date above water. Back to the drawing board."

