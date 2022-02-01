Popular Nollywood actress, Mo Bimpe, has celebrated her husband, Adedimeji Lateef, on his birthday

The glowing new wife gushed over her man and how his birth enabled her to meet him, which makes it her best day in the world

Mo Bimpe thanked God for the gift of her husband and added that he is too good to be true and she wants to spend forever with him

Popular Nigerian actress, Mo Bimpe, has taken to social media to celebrate her husband, Adedimeji Lateef, on his birthday.

The talented actor turned a new age on February 1, 2022, and his film star wife, Mo Bimpe, made sure the day did not pass by unnoticed.

Mo Bimpe gushes over Adedimeji Lateef on his birthday.

Source: Instagram

The glowing new wife shared an adorable photo of herself with her man and accompanied it with a sweet caption.

According to her, Lateef’s birthday is her best day in the world because his birth enabled her to meet him and become his better half.

Not stopping there, Mo Bimpe added that she was filled with gratitude to God on her man’s birthday as she thanked Him for the gift of her husband.

The actress added that Lateef is too selfless and too good to be true. She added that there is no one she would rather spend the rest of her life with than him.

In her words:

“I’m just too full of gratitude, I’m thanking God for the gift of you and I’m thanking you for the gift of you , you are too selfless, too good to be true , there’s no one I’ll rather spend the rest of my life with than you !

O ku Omo eni se oko mi. Happy birthday husband man.”

See her post below:

See another post below:

Fans and colleagues join Mo Bimpe to celebrate Lateef

Iam_alesh:

“Assistant birthday girl .”

Jideawobona:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOUR HUBBY, GOD BLESS AND KEEP YOU BOTH, MAKE YOUR HOME A HAPPY PLACE AND GRANT YOU BOTH LONG LIFE YO ENJOY ALL THE BLESSINGS OF THIS WORLD ❤️….. MURASI.”

Foluwabusayomi:

“Birthday blessings pappy .”

101jannah:

“Happy birthday sir may the rest of your life be the best.”

Adeniyi_gold_22:

“Happy birthday sir, you will continue to blessings to this great generation ❤️.”

Temal_beauty_house:

“Happy glorious birthday to you sheu agbaye your new age is blessed ijn more birthday to celebrate together forever .”

Topsy_afolly:

"Opor from I cannot marry lateef wat God can’t do doesn’t exist."

Nice one.

Fans celebrate Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe’s one month anniversary

Actor Adedimeji Lateef innocently shared some lovely photos with his wife Mo Bimpe on his Instagram page.

As expected, fans and celebrity friends took to Lateef's comment section to gush over the beautiful couple.

Surprisingly, many remembered that the couple had clocked one month in their union. Fans also showered compliments on the couple and congratulated them on the milestone they achieved in their career.

