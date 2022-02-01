Nick Cannon said having many children was not a competition and he has loved all of them equally

The entertainer said he was affected by the negative talk regarding him having many kids but was in no way careless

The entertainer was thankful to his family for supporting him in times of need and encouragement

Nick Cannon has finally shared about the recent announcement of him expecting an eighth child and the death of his young one.

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi announced they were expecting a child together. Photo: Page Six.

This comes a day after photos of the rapper and model Bre Tiesi went viral during their gender reveal party.

Speaking about the news on his Nick Cannon TV show, he acknowledged that he wants many children and confirmed that he was set to welcome a boy.

Cannon said he loves all his children dearly and sincerely, adding it was never a competition as every child was as special as the other one.

The actor said that just as any other human being, he is affected by the negative talk towards his deeds and the number of kids he has, but it was in no way careless.

Bre's pregnancy and Zen's death

Cannon also shared that he was aware of Bre's pregnancy way before his son Zen's passing.

However, he was worried about announcing the news, as he did not expect his son to die.

"It kept me up at night and I always talk about the guilt that I felt in losing Zen and how to deal with this from my other children and it was a lot of guilt for everyone involved," he said.

The entertainer was thankful to his family, who helped him through the tough time, and said he wanted to respect the grieving process with Alyssa Scott.

He was thankful to Bre for delaying her announcement to allow them to grieve and noted they would hold on as long as possible.

He said he was happy and would share more with his TV family, adding he would try to be the best dad.

Alyssa Scott's statement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Alyssa Scott released a statement concerning Cannon's news about his soon-to-be eighth child.

The news prompted Scott to come out and respond after people tagged her late son in Cannon's new story.

"It's important for me to let you all know, I am centered, I am at peace. I look at everyone's predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in. I am surrounded by love. God, my mom, dad, sister, brother and daughter continue to carry me," she said.

