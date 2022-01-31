Hollywood star Nick Cannon was spotted at a gender reveal party in matching outfits with model Bre Tiesi

The 30-year-old displayed a huge baby bump, and from the confetti cannons, it was clear they are expecting a baby boy

This comes just a few months after the musician lost his seventh child, Zen, with ex-lover Alyssa Scott

Renowned rapper and actor Nick Cannon is reportedly looking forward to welcoming his eighth child.

The thespian seems to be expecting a child with model Bre Tiesi after photos of their gender reveal party went viral.

Nick Cannon and Bre's gender reveal party. Photo: Page Six.

According to Page Six, who obtained the snaps, the two were in a joyous mood and could not leave each other's side at the party.

They were also in matching white outfits, which was different from the other guests at the event.

It's a boy!

The guests were handed the chance to reveal the gender as they shot off blue confetti cannons to show that they were to welcome a boy.

Tiesi, 30, showed off her bulging baby bump at the event held in Malibu and was undoubtedly excited to be expecting a child for the first time.

According to Daily Mail, the two have known each other for at least six years, with Tiesi having worked for Cannon in the past.

Nick loses son Zen

The news comes a couple of months after Cannon announced that he was mourning his youngest son, Zen, who succumbed to a brain tumour.

The heartbroken father shared the information on The Nick Cannon Show, revealing that the little boy's tumour developed around Thanksgiving Day.

The 41-year-old added that he spent this past weekend at a beach in California, where they shared a few last moments and held each other for the last time.

The entertainer also shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He also has a son Golden “Sagon”, and a daughter, Powerful Queen, with ex Brittany Bell.

The musician welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion “Zilly” Heir with Abby De La Rosa in June 2021.

Therapist suggests celibacy

Speaking during an interview with Entertainment Tonight a few months back, he disclosed what his therapist told him.

“My therapist said I should be celibate. Okay, give me a break. I’m going to take a break from having kids,” Cannon said.

“I come from a big family, I have several siblings and being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family,” he added.

