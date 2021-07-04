Nick Cannon's lover Alyssa Scott delivered their son a couple of weeks ago but took time to announce the news

The delighted mum took to her social media page with lovely photos of her young one as she held him in her arms

The arrival of the new baby makes the comedian a father of seven and also a dad to three newborn boys

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Rapper and comedian Nick Cannon is now a father of seven after his current flame Alyssa Scott delivered their son.

Nick Cannon's lover Alyssa Scott a week before she delivered, Photo: itsalyssaemm.

Source: UGC

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

This makes him a father of three newborns after his ex-girlfriend DJ Abby De La Rosa recently gave birth to twin boys.

Scott went on Instagram on Sunday, July 4, sharing lovely photos of her holding her baby boy while looking down at him.

One could see a small part of the baby's face, who was sound asleep at the time, with the mother admiring his face.

In her caption, Scott promised the young one to love him for eternity while also sharing the date of birth which was two weeks ago, on June 23.

According to TMZ, Scott disclosed her pregnancy back in January with Nick confirming to be the father on Father's Day.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Nick fathers twins

A few weeks back, before the arrival of his seventh child, the comedian became a father of twins.

The good news was announced by Abby in a lovely Instagram post on Wednesday, June 16, confirming she welcomed her baby boys.

In the video, the new mum could be seen holding and smiling at her little ones from her hospital bed and confirmed, in her caption, that they arrived on June 14.

Abby also noted that their names are Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, adding they are her world.

According to E! News, she also shared a photo of the twins on her Instagram Stories with their hands holding into hers.

This also marks Cannon's second set of twins as he already shares 9-year-old twins with ex-wife singer Mariah Carey.

Source: Legit.ng