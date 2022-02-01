Singer Banky W has set the record straight and given his fans a clearer explanation of his relationship with God

The Capable crooner opened up in an exclusive interview with Legit NG’s Abisola Alawode and he had a lot to say about God and the church

The entertainer equally pointed out how he doesn’t care for titles and simply wants to touch the lives of people in a positive way

In recent times, fans and supporters of Nigerian singer Bankole Wellington aka Banky W have been nurturing the idea that the entertainer is now an ordained clergyman.

He, however, had a lot of clarifications to make on the matter in a recent interview with Legit NG’s Abisola Alawode.

Banky W says he doesn't consider himself a pastor yet. Photo: @bankywellington

Source: Instagram

Setting the record straight on misconceptions that he is now a pastor, the music star pointed out how people in the world - especially Nigerians - have an obsession with titles and are always quick to label others.

Banky gave an example of how people are quick to name an individual an 'honourable’ simply because such a person expresses an interest in running for office.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He likened the scenario to his situation and stated that he has mostly considered himself as a teacher or minister rather than embracing the title of a pastor. According to him, it is more important for his preachings to do the work and positively impact the lives of people.

Banky made it clear that he isn’t obsessed with titles, adding that he has never gone for any pastoral ordination ceremony.

The singer made reference to how his spiritual leader, Pastor Tony Rapu, once made a joke about how people said he has ordained him.

Watch the full interview below:

Banky W reveals wife Adesua is working on an album

In a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that Banky W revealed that his actress wife, Adesua Etomi, is also a musician.

During an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Banky revealed that Adesua is already working on her album and they have a song together.

The music star also gushed over his wife’s amazing voice and noted that she is a very beautiful singer.

Source: Legit.ng