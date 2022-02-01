A young TikToker by the name of Jade shared a video compilation of her mom's stunning snaps from her younger days

Daphne, Jade's mom, also dated Rambo star Sylvester Stallone on and off for two years after they met while she was filming a music video

Jade captioned the post about the men her mom 'rejected' and the video got a massive 304,000 likes as peeps obsessed over Daphne's ageless beauty

Jade Coatsworth joined in on a popular TikTok where people show off their parents. Her stunning mother crushed the 90s fashion looks in every aspect and also had a few well-known heartthrobs trying to put a ring on it. She captioned the post:

"Mom and the men she rejected."

Jade's mom, Daphne, seems to still be an absolute stunner. According to a comment and answer left under the video, Daphne met Rocky star, Sylvester Stallone, while filming a music video for Prince. She dated the Italian Stallion on and off for two years.

Jade Coatsworth shared a video of her mom, Daphne, online and peeps are losing it. Image: @jadecoatsworth / TikTok

Source: UGC

Below is the video of Daphne that gained two million views:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Social media users are in love with Daphne

@Marija Navikaite said:

"Your mum is stunning."

@Lucy Eloise Bradshaw wrote:

"Just unbelievably gorgeous. If I looked like her I’d just walk around for hours outside so people could admire me."

@Chloè Chèrie Love shared:

"Your mum is truly stunning and so are you. Wow."

@Ikram Yacoubi responded with:

"This is the best one yet."

@stellastrange asked:

"Can your dad fight?"

@user3192706474768 wants to know:

"I'm already 23, but can I be raised by Daphne too?"

@Lien Vervaeke added:

"Wow she is one gorgeous woman."

Canadian photographer finds real-life doppelgangers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered the report of a Canadian photographer who left social media users in awe after sharing some pretty captivating images of strangers who look alike.

Francois Brunell, the artist behind the portraits, is reportedly on a mission to photograph similar looking people that are not at all related.

Taking to the comments section, peeps were really stunned and many wanted to find their doppelgangers as well.

Source: Legit.ng