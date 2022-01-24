Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and her beautiful daughter Priscilla have got Nigeriana talking on social media

The film star and her baby girl were spotted in stunning outfits as they posed for the camera at night

Fans and followers of the lovely mother and daughter could not help but shower compliments on them

Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Priscilla donned cute outfits for a photoshoot they recently had.

Prsiciall donned a white two-piece including her high boots and matched it with a brown jacket. The young lady had a black wig on his head with beautiful makeup to go along with it.

The actress, however, wore black outfits including her high boots. What set the actress apart was her multicoloured wig.

Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Priscilla share lovely photos. Photos:@its.priscy

The mother and daughter then posed for the camera on a Lagos road.

Nigerians react

falzthebahdguy:

"Goals oh."

iyaboojofespris:

"My baby and I right here building generational wealth!!!"

boluwatife5241:

"Lagos Cardi b."

ef_fy5:

"Lol one of the advantages of having kids early.."

lucci_nuela:

"Wow, I almost didn't recognize them wish I could have such with my mom but that can NEVER happen well I'm glad by God's grace I would have that happen with my daughter someday."

flawless_limah:

"It’s your mom looking like stefflondon for me."

kaffydance:

"Chaiii too much sauce."

regina.daniels:

"Ha !! Mama this is too hot."

denrele_edun:

"WHATTTTTT! I nearly thought this was @its.priscy for a minute! GADDDDDDEMMMMMM!!!!!!! You're the SEXIEST mum ever sweating glitter, leather and gloss! IY is so good at Algebra, She can make you forget your eX without knowing Y!"

