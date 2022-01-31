Mzansi can't get over the inspirational journey of Lehlogonolo Mojapelo as she finally becomes a medical practitioner

After 10 years of hard work and dedication, Mojapelo finally completed her studies at the University of Pretoria

Mojapelo highlighted her excitement with a short clip on Instagram showing the different stages of her incredible journey

Lehlogonolo Mojapelo, a recent graduate from the University of Pretoria, shared her inspiring journey towards becoming a doctor on social media. Starting off with only a matric, Mojapelo pressed on and with persistence and dedication for 10 years, while having to overcome many hurdles along the way, she succeeded.

To celebrate her outstanding accomplishment, Mojapelo posted a clip on Instagram. The video highlighted the different parts of her incredible journey through a series of pictures. The clip was made even better with the addition of Sun-El Musician's Proud of You.

South Africans couldn't help but be inspired by her journey as hundreds of social media users took the time to react to the post.

Social media users are beyond proud and extremely impressed

@makabongwe_mdluli said:

"I love this for you sisi."

@kaykeishalong shared:

"I'm so proud of you too. #womenpower."

@vee_mnanzana wrote:

"Congratulations Queen."

@thobilenechi commented:

"Wow! This is amazing, sometimes the road might be long but it's good as long as you make it to the destination. This is inspiring!"

@lily_sleleze responded with:

"Proud of you sis! Well done black woman!!!!"

@sir_marvin972 added:

"This is motivational and inspirational. Keep it up."

