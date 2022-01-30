A Canadian photographer has left Mzansi in awe after sharing some pretty captivating images of strangers who look alike

Francois Brunell, the artist behind the portraits, is reportedly on a mission to photograph similar looking people that are not at all related

Taking to the comments section, peeps were really stunned and many wanted to find their doppelgangers as well

Canadian photographer Francois Brunell has left social media users in awe after some of his work went viral this week.

The creative thinker decided to go on a search for people who look similar but had never met and was probably surprised to discover how many doppelgangers he'd find.

A Canadian photographer has left Mzansi in awe after sharing some pretty captivating images of strangers who look alike. Images: @eliistender10/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, a fan of the artist shared a few of his portraits:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

While it's clear many of the people photographed are not identical, their resemblance is definitely undeniable and had social media users in awe.

Many peeps were a little jelly and wanted the photographer to find their "stranger-twin" as well.

Check out some of the excited reactions below:

@elshotyou said:

"This goes back to my belief that all genetic combinations have existed or will exist again. In other words, your genetic twin was here, is here, or will be here."

@Gussythonz said:

"I'm wondering how he does it. Could he be using a facial search engine?"

Lady who looks like BBNaija's Liquorose shares funny conversation with her dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered the report of a pretty lady who stirred reactions on social media after sharing a funny conversation she had with her father.

Apparently, the lady shares a strong resemblance with BBNaija’s Liquorose and her dad seems to agree with everyone who has made the same observation.

The lady's father wrote to her:

"Like seriously, I’m beginning to doubt the paternity of this girl that stole my baby girl’s face. Maybe it’s plastic surgery cloning."

The lady’s video surfaced in the online community and several social media users seem to agree that she looks just like Liquorose.

One social media user wrote:

"I don't understand again which one is the real liquorose."

Source: Legit.ng