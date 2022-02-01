A plus-sized model, Nzinga Imani, has recreated Rihanna’s baby bump photos while putting her big belly on display

The lady motivated fans with her post as she noted how many plus-sized models get trolled for their stature

Nzinga rocked a similar outfit as Rihanna and even adorned her big belly with pieces of jewellery, then she congratulated the singer

Rihanna’s pregnancy news has touched her fans in many ways and a plus-sized model, Nzinga Imani, took inspiration from it.

Taking to social media, Nzinga recreated Rihanna’s baby bump photo by rocking a similar outfit and hairstyle.

Plus-sized model Nzinga recreates Rihanna's baby bump photo. Photos: @nzingaimani, @diggzy / Shutterstock

The plus-sized model wore a long pink jacket just like Rihanna and left it unbuttoned to showcase her protruding belly that was adorned with her long necklace.

Nzinga however was quick enough to note that she wasn’t pregnant like Rihanna and that her belly is quite big without shapewear.

Also in the post, the plus-sized model explained how many big models like her get trolled because of their shape and warned those behind it to get a life and stop using their photos to push divisive and immature narratives.

Her caption reads:

“I’m a 3X model. I have a belly! Most plus size people do. I don’t ever want anyone to come to my page and feel bad about themselves. I hope to represent for plus size women of all shapes and sizes. I face prejudice being a 3X model And with all the success I’ve had I still experience similar attacks. Aht aht! Trolling and bullying will not be tolerated over here! ♀️.”

On a final note, Nzinga congratulated Rihanna on the news of her pregnancy. See her post below:

Internet users react

Read what some online users had to say about the self-love post below:

Terrijvaughn:

“You’re amazing!!! I just fell more in love with you. Keep shining all over the world!! We are here to bask in your glow!!”

Themuaalex:

“I love this sister. We all beautiful, big bellies and all!!!!”

Jadenovah:

“The way you styled this in 23 seconds tho. #NailedIt.”

Joi_louise_hall:

“I LOVE you, Nzinga!.”

Kibzmercy:

“U understand the assignment love it.”

Nice one.

