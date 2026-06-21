Cybercrime/Fraud tops Nigeria's economic crime landscape with 4,238 recorded cases

Fraud-related offences dominate Nigeria's top ten, reflecting alarming trends in crime

Public reactions called for a reevaluation of the top offences, highlighting societal concerns

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The top ten offences committed in Nigeria has emerged as Cybercrime/Fraud dominates Nigeria’s economic crime landscape.

Fraud-related offences (Cybercrime/Fraud, Fraud, Scam, Employment Scam, Impersonation and Forgery) make up the overwhelming majority of recorded cases.

According to Statisense @StatiSense, the list is from the Corruption Cases Database according to number of cases.

Top 10 offences in Nigeria

1 Cybercrime/Fraud — 4,238

2 Fraud — 1,313

3 Money Laundering — 264

4 Illegal Dealing in Oil Products — 263

5 Stealing — 208

6 Impersonation — 150

7 Forgery — 129

8 Misappropriation — 129

9 Scam — 88

10 Employment Scam — 76

Reactions to top 10 offences committed in Nigeria

@Princew1ll

Kidnapping and misappropriation should be on the #1 spot at this time. I guess not because both are the least reported and sanctioned.

@ORupeth

False. The yahoo boys in Lagos alone is more than 10,000.

@odewale49

Jihadism Banditry should be number 1

@Anthonyrailz

Which of These Offenses Is The APC Government Not Into?

Nigerian-American arrested over $320k vehicle import fraud

Recall that Nigerian-American Adegoke Oluwatobi Adams arrested for $320,000 vehicle import fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigated Adams for alleged fraud syndicate targeting Nigerians.

Two victims paid significant sums for a luxury vehicle that was never delivered.

EFCC grills prophet for N70.3 million fraud

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the EFCC is investigating Prophet Sunday Koboko over alleged N70 million fraud involving church members.

Victims claimed that payments for spiritual interventions yielded no results despite promises from the prophet.

Prophet's alleged tactics included miracle products and false lottery winnings to exploit congregants financially.

Source: Legit.ng