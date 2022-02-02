A boss babe and her doggy picked up the keys to their dream home and overflowed with pride together

Taking to social media to share the incredible moment, @ThembiMatroshe shared some snaps of her new home and fur baby Molly

People helped the lovely lady and Molly celebrate their new beginning and wondered what touches the pooch will put on the décor

They say a dog is man’s best friend! A stunning woman and her bestie, aka fur baby, were overflowing with joy as they took occupation of their new home.

Social media user @ThembiMatroshe is so grateful to be in her new home with her fur baby. Image: Twitter / @ThembiMatroshe

Source: Twitter

While people of colour never kept animals as pets, times are changing and fur babies are the new Nguni, lol.

Social media user @ThembiMatroshe took to Twitter to show off her new home. She shared some snaps which featured her roommate, Molly the dog.

“We did it! This is Molly’s abode, I don’t make the rules!!”

People help the lovely lady and Molly celebrate the new apartment

This content is what people live for. Seeing the lady so happy with her doggy left many hearts in a puddle of mush.

People flocked to the comment section to congratulate the lovely woman on her win and even threw some comments out about old Molly.

Take a look at some of the comments

@mphathikagiso40 said:

“Molly just wants to pick her room already ♥️♥️ congratulation sis ”

@JasonKillmonger said:

“Congratulations I love seeing Black Successful people apartments ”

@BNjalo_artist said:

“Molly looks ready to decorate

“Congratulations ”

@Kiki_Letso said:

@LadySkollie said:

Woman accomplished a great thing

