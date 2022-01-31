Mercy Aigbe's marriage to Adekaz got people pitying his first wife, Funsho, even though she declared that she did not lose anything with the new union

In a post on Instagram, Funsho revealed that she is not bothered as her husband can marry whoever he wants

She however dropped a cryptic message about one person getting robbed to the advantage of another person

Adekaz's first wife, Funsho, has dropped a cryptic message on social media about how her husband got to marry actress, Mercy Aigbe.

Taking to her Instagram story channel, Funsho noted that Adekaz can marry whoever he wants because she does not care.

Adekaz's first wife says she doesn't care who her husband gets married to. Photo credit: @asiwajucouture/@realmercyaigbe

Dropping a proverbial statement, she however added that she's not okay with Peter being robbed just for Paul to get paid.

"He can marry whoever he wants, I don't care. But robbing Peter to pay Paul is not ok."

Recall that Funsho had earlier reacted to the marriage, saying she did not lose anything.

See the new post below:

Nigerians react

marianadike:

"It simply means robbing her of her happiness, whatever closeness they shared together as married folks. Basically leaving her, and giving his whole attention and everything they shared to only Mercy. Thereby making her non existent including their marriage. Robbing doesn't necessarily signify money."

miz_sugacoated:

"I thought she said she didn’t loose anything? This life no balance."

l.tobiloba:

"She is really hurting. Mercy go drop quote too when Third wife enter, not even Jaruma Kayamata will cage him. We are patiently waiting."

afrogirlchild:

"Abeg this matter should end. A man cannot be snatched. He’s not a thing. He doesn’t want you. Its difficult but Gather yourself and move on!!"

dammy_adun:

"I understand ma’am God will heal you."

Mercy Aigbe dedicates post to haters

Popular actress, Mercy Aigbe, might not have given an official statement or reason for falling in love with her new man, Adekaz, but she has been taking care of her haters.

While the movie star has been bashed by many she seems to be unbothered but has been sending out word to those dragging her.

In a video sighted on Instagram, the actress was seen dancing to a song that highlighted terrible things that would happen to those who say bad things behind her back.

