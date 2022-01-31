A young lady by the name of Adeline Aryeh has resorted to LinkedIn to share the story of her sister

Adeline narrated that her sister completed university with a first-class but took a long time to get a job

She shared that her sibling received constant rejections for four good years but never gave up

A beautiful young lady by the name of Adeline Aryeh has recently taken to social media to narrate her sister's journey to landing a full-time job after years of searching.

The post sighted by Legit.ng on LinkedIn had Adeline sharing that her sister graduated from the university with a first-class and was very confident that she would get a job right after.

She however struggled to get a job for many years due to constant rejections.

According to the post, Adeline's sister stayed unemployed for four good years.

The young lady revealed that through it all, her sibling stayed hopeful and trusted the process.

"She prayed fervently....but days became months, months became years. She had thought her first class would work some magic. Then she got a second degree but still.....

"But after 4 years of rejection, she landed what she would refer to as “a dream job”. Then She believed the scripture that said “I will restore unto you the years that the locust ate”

Man got oil job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Godspower Enwenemati, went on LinkedIn to announce that he got a new job with a big company called Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Co. Ltd.

With the new employment, he would be acting as the Quality Control (QC) inspector. Godspower said that with the power of the social media platform, he was able to get two jobs within a year.

The happy man also appreciated the Almighty for making it all possible as he said:

“Indeed, what God cannot do does not exist.”

The QC inspector shared a photo showing him in his work uniform. Many Nigerians took to his comment section to congratulate him. Among them were those who said he is very lucky to have such a juicy job.

