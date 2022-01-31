.Sammie Okposo shocked millions of Nigerians after he took to social media with a post confessing that he cheated on his wife

The gospel singer took a break from all online activities by fleeing and deactivating his accounts

Okposo is back now and his post on Instagram points out that he cannot be condemned by man for his mistakes because God's grace is sufficient

Embattled gospel musician, Sammie Okposo, stirred reactions in the online community after taking a temporary break from social media.

The reason for the deactivation is not far fetched, seeing as he confessed via an apology post on Instagram that he cheated on his wife.

Sammie Okposo says he is free from his mistakes.

God's grace is sufficient

From the look of things, it seems the gospel singer took a break to communicate with God as he came back online with his resolve stronger than ever.

Okposo via his lengthy post noted that he is no longer afraid of judgement or criticism from men because he is now free from the power of sin.

The singer wrote:

"I am the righteousness of God in christ i am born of God the life of God is in me christ in me the hope of glory i am free from the law from the power of sin i am no longer bound by the fear of men."

He continued by saying that God's grace is working for him and he has been saved, renewed and redeemed.

"God's grace is available sufficient and working for me Jesus already saved me not because of any works of righteousness that i have done, but because of His own compassion and mercy, by the cleansing of the new birth (spiritual transformation, regeneration) and renewing by the Holy Spirit. Jesus is crazy about He loves me just the way i am. Christ has redeemed me i live free all my fears and mistakes are drown in God's perfect Love. There is therefore no condemnation to me i am in christ Jesus i walk not after the flesh but after the spirit. The law of the spirit of life in christ Jesus has made free from the power of sin and death. Who is he or she that saith a thing and it cometh to pass when the lord comandeth it not......NOBODY."

See a clip of the post below:

Sammie Okposo says man cannot condemn him.

African Doll opens up in interview

Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, was accused by a lady in the US of impregnating her and telling her to get rid of the child.

The lady, identified as African Doll, spoke during an interview with Obodo Oyinbo TV where she narrated how she and the singer met, how they messed around and his reaction to her getting pregnant for him.

The lady was quick to note that they weren’t dating, despite sleeping with each other on more than one occasion and they were just friends who were getting to know one another.

