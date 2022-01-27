For one who has seen Nigeria in its infant up till its current level owing to his age, the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, Richard Layieguen, Ovie Ogoni-Oghoro I is not just the oldest Nigerian monarch but holds a pride of place as far as the traditional system of government is concerned.

The monarch who is 105 years old was once sued by his chiefs for refusing to eat sacrifices. Despite this and other issues his reign has been faced, Richard has stirred the Olomu Kingdom to one of the most peaceful eras of Delta State.

1. The secret to his long life

At a time when Nigeria's current life expectancy, according to Macro Trends, the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom is still doing fine at the age of 105 raising questions about what actually is the secret to his long life.

In an interview with Punch on his life experiences, the centenarian first ascribed all glory to God and went on to highlight some practices he has imbibed over time that has aided his health.

Richard said some things he would never be caught doing, including refusing to give, bearing false witnesses, flirting with people's wives, oppression and injustice.

He added that he is not an alcoholic, doesn't smoke and lives in a clean environment.

The last born in a family of 21 stated that his longevity also has a hereditary side to it.

2. He is a Christian traditional ruler

In an interview with the aforementioned news outlet, the monarch revealed he is a Christian traditional ruler and this has led to him having some altercations with his chiefs as Richard avoided some practices including eating sacrifice or doing rituals during his coronation.

He recalled particularly in 1989 how his turning down a cow waist from the Igboze festival (ancestral father of the Kingdom) made his chiefs drag him to court seeking his removal for disobeying tradition.

3. His marital life

The monarch who started driving cars in 1974 first got married in 1949.

That marriage produced 8 surviving children but he would later remarry after the woman left him.

His second marriage produced four children. It is noteworthy that all his children are graduates.

4. His hobbies

The monarch has specifically just three hobbies which are namely gardening, reading and tourism.

Owing to his age and responsibilities, Richard doesn't do gardening anymore but is still a bookworm.

Legit.ng gathered that he reads for more than 6 hours when not occupied with work.

It is perhaps the aura of wisdom from his reservoir of knowledge that the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III encountered during his royal visit to the old monarch that made him describe Richard as a ''watering hole of knowledge.''

5. He has travelled all continents of the world

Legit.ng gathered that the old monarch has visited all continents of the world.

This is unsurprising, considering the fact that he is an ardent tourism lover.

''I have travelled to all the continents of the world. I love travelling and I still want to travel," he told Punch during an interview in 2017.

