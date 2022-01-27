Singer Sammie Okposo has raised brows on social media after deactivating his official Instagram and Twitter pages

A search for the popular gospel musician on his online platforms shows that his accounts are not active at the moment

The singer's move stirred different reactions from people with some saying the break is necessary for him

Embattled gospel musician, Sammie Okposo, has stirred reactions in the online community after taking a temporary break from social media.

Hours after initially privatizing his account on Instagram, the singer appears to have yanked off the page on the photo-sharing platform.

Gospel star Sammie Okposo has deactivated social media accounts. Photo: @sammieokposo

Source: Instagram

Similarly, a search for Okposo’s account on Twitter only returns with multiple cloned accounts.

The gospel singer’s move comes a few days after he came out to publicly make a confession of infidelity to his wife.

Okposo equally made it clear that he would be withdrawing from ministerial duties for the time being. Perhaps, this also motivated the singer’s actions to take some time off.

Check out screenshots as seen online below:

Reactions

may_empire said:

"I pray he is sincere about his apologies, that gender apologizes only when They're caught!"

tams__k said:

"This one is not village people. He ended his own career."

_oyindasolamii said:

"Baba dey run kiti kiti."

ultimatejoy_ said:

"Abeg is not news but I wonder how you people see gospel artist and Men. These people are humans like us I'm not surprised by anything happening on this app."

beauty101ghana said:

"Own up to the problem and solve it properly. There's no point making the woman look like the devil just to save yourself from a situation you both willingly created."

mimiee_m said:

"It’s amazing how society attacks and depresses one to crawling in. He confessed to that and he cannot drink water drop cup again."

Sammie Okposo withdraws public apology

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Sammie Okposo deleted his apology post from his social media page.

Recall that the singer took to his page to publicly apologise to his wife while admitting that he had cheated on her in 2021.

In the following development, it was noticed that the gospel music star took down the post from his official Instagram page.

