Singer Simi has taken to social media to show fans how her husband, Adekunle Gold's birthday went

The High crooner turned a new age recently and he was well celebrated by fans, family and colleagues

Simi also shared a clip of the moment she surprised AG Baby with a cupcake at a restaurant and how they ended up at a waterfall

Adekunle Gold and Simi are one of the most loved celebrity couples in the music industry because of how hard they love each other.

AG Baby turned 35 on January 28 and Simi made sure that he not only had fun but also went all out to celebrate him.

Love is sweet

In a video sighted on Simi's page which has also made the rounds online, she got friends, colleagues and family members to send in videos of their birthday wishes.

Part of the long clip also showed the moment staff at a restaurant they went to brought Adekunle Gold a cup cake with a lighted candle as they sang for him.

The singer could not hide his surprise as he asked his wife if she made that happen. Shortly after, the lover ended up at a waterfall in Mexico.

Nigerians react

theezekielolaniyan:

"Aiye waterfall "

queen__olami:

"Awwwwwnnnn. I love LOVE God will continue to strengthen the bond between them Happy birthday AG Baby."

tobi__lobah:

"Omo love sweet oo I Dey cry Dey laugh "

hermedart:

"I’m not the celebrant but I’m smiling Happy birthday AG baby!"

anuoluuwarpho:

"Happy birthday Simi baby , y’all better watch this video to the end and laugh ……awa jaiye waterfall oo."

zora_ekendi8:

"Awwwww you and AG baby are so cute Ps; you play too much gyal stopeitttt."

