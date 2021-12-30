A video of Nigerian celebrity couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi encouraging each other during a concert has hit the internet

In the video, the husband and wife were spotted hugging passionately backstage at Simi's live concert

The lovebirds have stirred massive reactions on social media as Nigerians can't stop talking about the beautiful moment

Popular Nigerian celebrity couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi keep melting hearts as a video of them expressing love for each other surfaced online.

The love birds were spotted backstage of the much-talked-about Simi's live concert as her husband was on ground to give her some encouragement.

Adekunle Gold And Wife hug backstage. Credit: @symplysimi @sabiradio

Source: Instagram

Adekunle Gold kissed his wife on the cheeks and whispered some encouraging words to her ears ahead of the big night's performances as onlookers cheered them on.

The beautiful moment also saw the couple engaged in a passionate hug that got everyone talking on social media.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the lovely video of Adekunle Gold and his wife, some of them wonders if they didn't live in the same house.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Goldenbaby03_:

"Them no day live together?"

Blessingokeke_lovedoctor:

"They really missed each other, abi dey no sleep for thesame house?"

Dannie_preshy:

"After seeing this.... Hmmm pls can someone help me spell "hedinto" like where is this relationship hedinto."

Official_ladybinta:

"A man that supports your dreams is a must have!"

Porshe_quin:

"Who suppose meet her for backstage b4?? Me ?"

Queen_chukwuka:

"Naija people say their love na local love My people e get local and foreign love?"

Her_xcelncy:

"I don watch this video like 10times."

BBNaija's Erica poses question at Adekunle Gold

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that ex-BBNaija star Erica Nlewedim asked music star Adekunle Gold a very important question about his love life.

Erica asked Adekunle Gold how he coped when he had no money and was in a relationship with fellow singer, Simi.

Adekunle gave her the modest reply that love is not enough and singer Omah Lay also joined the conversation.

Source: Legit.ng