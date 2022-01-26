K-Solo has spoken in support of gospel musician Sammie Okposo who recently came out with a confession of infidelity against his wife

The singer in a series of Twitter posts clamped down on religious critics who have pounced on Okposo since his confession

K-Solo submitted that Okposo can pitch his tent with circular musician if his gospel colleagues are against him

Singer K-Solo has taken to his social media page in reaction to Sammie Okposo’s recent confession in which he admitted cheating on his wife.

K-Solo expressed his opinion on the matter in a series of tweets and he lashed out against religious critics who are attacking the gospel singer.

K-Solo has weighed in on Sammie Okposo's matter. Photo: @obaksolo/@sammieokposo

Source: Instagram

The displeased singer spoke against other religious clerics who have equally been found wanting at one point or another.

He made a reference to churches that retain their spiritual leaders even after such individuals have been found wanting in certain areas.

According to K-Solo, no one has a clean hand but it is only those who have been caught that are often called to question.

Speaking in support of the gospel musician, he pointed out that if he can no longer find a spot amidst his gospel colleagues, he should pitch a tent with those doing secular music.

See his tweets below:

Reactions

@onyiibeekee wrote:

"I still don’t understand the reason for the public apology sha."

@itorobong_ said:

"I just hope sammie okposo doesn’t go the circular way.. we still want him in the gospel side irrespective of the fact that the circular musicians arms are open wide."

@bulkyblessings wrote:

"Sammy Okposo is still very much into Gospel music. Let's not fidget, he is coming back better, wiser, and stronger."

@AkinwumiAbiodu9 said:

"It is well with Sammy Okposo and his family. Sincerely, what he did is what True Christianity is about."

Bolanle Olukani speaks amid Sammie Okposo drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that media personality Bolanle Olukanni weighed in on the trending matter of gospel minister Sammie Okposo.

Bolanle said she will never understand why ministers and pastors feel like they can cheat and go on like all is well.

The media personality called on Okposo to be accountable by stepping down from the ministry and finding healing.

