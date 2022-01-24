Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has been the talk of the town on social media since she unveiled her new man, Kazim Adeoti

The jolly lovebirds appear to have taken loads of pictures together in the past but only saved them for release at the right time

Social media users trooped to the movie star's comment section with different reactions to the photo she shared

Actress Mercy Aigbe is living in the moment in spite of the growing backlash that has trailed her after showing the world her new lover, Kazim Adeoti.

The Nollywood diva is going all out to celebrate the man who just clocked a new age on Monday, January 24.

New photos of Mercy Aigbe and Kazim Adeoti hit social media. Photo: @sojioni/@realmeraigbe/@pioneershotit

Source: Instagram

Even though the mother of two has already released a couple of pictures on Instagram, more loved-up photos of the two have been springing up from different quarters.

They have given social media users the impression that the pictures have been taken in the past but only saved for release at the right time.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

A new set released by a photographer identified as Soji captured the lovebirds rocking white outfits and keeping close to each other.

One of the heart-melting pictures also captured Kazim placing a soft kiss on Aigbe’s forehead.

Check out the images below:

Mercy shares new photo

Just when her fans and followers thought they had seen it all, the actress dug up yet another never-seen-before photo of her and her new man.

Check out the picture below:

Mixed reactions trail photos

Even though the actress is living the moment, some online observers expressed reservations in her comment section.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

dfostitches said:

"You people should leave her and let her enjoy...ds life is turn by turn ...just pray to marry your own."

tikisouth_00 said:

"I trust my Naija people they will hype you with praises and finish you from behind..."

yeye_eniba said:

"This is beautiful wahahi am so happy for you agbeke tiwa so shall it be forever."

mz_lio said:

"What happened to decorum? Having some consideration for the wife????"

dfostitches said:

"No be only woman you should blame here....the man made himself available."

Mercy Aigbe, ex-hubby, new lover and his first wife in throwback photo

Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Aigbe’s ex-hubby Lanre Gentry reacted on social media hours after she unveiled her new lover to the world.

Gentry dug up an old photo showing him and Mercy alongside the actress’ new lover and his first wife.

In the caption, Gentry indirectly took a jab at the actress and suggested that she’s been involved with the man since when they were still married.

Source: Legit.ng