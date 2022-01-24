A man, Abraham Lucky Onoja, whose photos as a physically challenged cobbler went viral has made it in life

In a new video, the show maker showed appreciation as he said that his family now has a much better life

Many Nigerians were moved by his appreciation video as some said his prayers came from a deep part of his heart

A physically challenged Nigerian man, Abraham Lucky Onoja, who went viral after his hustling story touched the hearts of many has spoken again.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a post shared on Linkedln by Perci Mensah showed remarkable creative talents despite the man not being able to use his legs.

The man revealed that his life is now better. Photo source: @abrahamluckyonoja

Source: Instagram

He earns living from making shoes

According to Perci Mensah, Abraham makes the shoes and earns from his work which he uses in catering for his family.

After the man's story went viral and he was supported by many celebrities, he came out in a new video to talk about how things turned around for good for him and his family.

His life changed

In the clip reshared by Tunde Ednut, the man revealed that his children now go to very expensive schools.

He added that with the social media fame he got, his products are in good demand outside the country.

Watch his video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has over 29,000 views with hundreds of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of them below:

headboywia said:

"If you like do good if you like no do good eh eh reward no dey heaven again naa dis life you go collect am."

officialqueen_jennie said:

"Sir, you'll walk again in Jesus name amen."

rayartworld said:

"Impact… so heartwarming in this life, it’s not only about the money you’ve made… it’s about the lives you’ve touched/changed."

8400emma said:

"When u help who truly need it....they soar higher and always grateful."

ozybest said:

"This prayer was really from his heart aww."

Man narrates an emotional story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a physically challenged young man, Olajide Mayowa Kehinde, said that in 2013 when he was processing his admission, a friend wondered how he would be able to cope with the stress in school.

The friend asked him how he would survive in the case of a crisis and people are running around. He advised him to divert his education fund into a business.

Rather than let the words dampen him, he hit the gym to keep fit. He also armed himself with computer knowledge to gain social confidence.

Source: Legit.ng