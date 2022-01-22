Popular Hollywood actress Regina King has lost her only son, Ian Alexander jr following his suicide

The 26-year-old had just celebrated his birthday this week and the events leading up to Ian's passing have not yet been made clear

The King family shared a touching tribute to the young man, asking for privacy during this trying time

US Actress and director, Regina King, is mourning the passing of her son and only child, Ian Alexander jr. The 26-year-old reportedly took his own life just a few short days after celebrating his birthday.

Actress Regina King has lost her only son, Ian Alexander jr following his suicide. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

He was King's only child, whom she shared with her ex-husband and record producer Ian Alexander Sr, People Magazine reports.

The mom and son were extremely close with mother and son receiving matching tattoos back in 2017.

Sharing the news in a media statement, the family understandably asked for privacy during this very difficult period as is made clear by this statement shared on NBC:

"Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you," the statement read.

Celebrities pay tribute

@MissyElliott:

"PRAYERS for Regina King family & Ian Alexander Sr. familyFolded handsDear LORD give them STRENGTH during this time."

@SophiaBush:

"Friends Please join me in a prayer for @ReginaKing. She is pure light, and all love. Her kindness knows no bounds. And for a heart like hers to have lost her son? I cannot imagine the grief. Lift her up in whatever way you may. Sending love, and deepest condolences."

@MagicJohnson:

"Cookie and I are heartbroken for our friend Regina King after hearing the news of her son Ian's passing. We're praying for Regina, Ian's father Ian Sr., and all of his loved ones!"

@KidCudi:

"My heart hurts for Regina King and her family. God please watch over them."

