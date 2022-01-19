The Actors Guild of Nigeria is preparing for the burial of one of their own, Sam Obiago, who died in 2021

The national president of the guild Emeka Rollas revealed that the late actor would be buried in February of this year

Rollas also used the opportunity to invite all heads of guilds and associations to attend the burial ceremony

The national president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, has declared a no-shoot day for filmmakers over the burial of Sam Obiago.

Rollas made this known in a press statement, stating that the late actor would be buried on Friday, February 11.

To pay respect to the deceased, Rollas noted that no filmmaker should shoot in Asaba on that day so that they can attend the ceremony.

Late actor Sam Obiago set to be buried in February. Photo: @sam_obiago

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"In a letter addressed to Presidents and Heads of Guilds and Association in Nollywood, AGN President, appeals to them to permit the Guild’s members on their production sets to observe a No Shoot Day on the date set for burial to enable members take part in the final burial ceremony.

Nigerians react

futurequeen_dee:

"May his gentle soul rest in peace Amen."

dxmondofficial:

"Rip daddy Sam."

chrisiykeofficial:

"Rip sir, forever in our hearts."

ruth_martial:

"Rest well in the bossom of the LORD Daddy Sam."

cassydaily:

"Rest in peace papa."

sunnyecheleofficial:

"Even in Lagos sef."

gentleflame2022:

"Rest on daddy Sam."

tylaryen:

"I miss him already, Rest well."

kiuk_boo:

"Rest in peace. My heart felt condolences."

1innowizzy:

"RIP uncle Big Sam , rest well in heaven and watch over us and your lovely family."

Quit the fake love

Nollywood actress, Sedater Saviour, penned a lengthy note in reaction to the death of veteran actor, Samuel Obiago. Taking to her Instagram page, Sedater accused the Nigerian movie industry of hypocrisy.

According to the actress, Nollywood needs to stop their fake love and live their truth because nobody will crucify them.

Explaining further, Sedater noted that when a person is alive, nobody will celebrate them but the minute they die, they post their pictures everywhere and accompany them with write-ups on how much they were loved.

