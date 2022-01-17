Music producer Samklef has shared his two cents about the reason for the rising cases in rituals among the youths

According to the entertainer, Nollywood movies are to blame especially because they keep promoting fetish storylines

Samklef called on stakeholders in the movie industry to do better and avoid movies that only focus on religion, traditional practices

Popular music producer Samklef has bared his mind on social media as it regards the rising cases of ritual killings among youths in the country.

The entertainer in a post shared on his official Twitter page submitted that Nollywood movies have a role to play in the disturbing trend.

According to him, these movies often promote fetish practices. He wrote:

"Igbo Nollywood, English and yoruba movie are the reason why a lot of young boys are doing rituals. They keep promoting fetish stuff in all their movies."

In a different tweet, the producer called on stakeholders in the movie industry to do better with the kind of productions they put out.

According to him, movies do not have to be based on religion or other fetish practices.

Reactions

@kuntakinte565 said:

"But then it always boomerang at the end. Maybe you don't normally watch the movies to the end."

@emma_kabuo said:

"They will end up in damnation and shame, just the way it happen to the actors in the movies...you didn't include that part."

@f4thcharacter said:

"Bros I will say the Youth had their Choices. I’m not really a nollywood fan, but I think they produce movies with such script as a lesson revealing the consequences. But this People nah Kala, wetin consign them with Karma ?"

@mizslimshady said:

"This take is rubbish! They do it because they want to, why did the movies not influence our fathers too?. Back then you can count the number of men in Ogboni confraternity and that was because most of our fathers feared the repercussions associated with it."

Lady shares how niece escaped being used for rituals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathered the report of a Nigerian lady who appreciated God for saving the life of her niece from being cut short for ritual purposes by her fiance on Christmas Day.

Chinwe Lilian Okafor narrated that her niece's fiance had picked her up on December 25, 2021, with the motive of going to see his parents.

Along the way, he diverted to a narrow lonely route, received strange calls and did the unexpected when the lady discovered his true intent

