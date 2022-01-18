Popular Nollywood actor, Adedimeji Lateef is not feeling the cruise he is getting on Twitter and has vented his anger over it

A handle on Twitter dug out his throwback photo of him in high school uniform and compared it to his new fresher looks

He shared the post on Instagram and vowed to delete it soon, Nigerians have reacted differently to the post

Ace Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji expressed his displeasure at a post about him that was used on Twitter.

The actor has a before and after picture of him as a student and as a superstar merged together in one tweet.

Lateef Adedimeji reacts to his throwback photo. Credit: @adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

The Twitter account did a collage of the pictures and tweeted as:

"When there is life there is hope, Never stop keep doing what you know how to do best. What a transformation."

Lateef reacted to the post by sharing it on his Instagram page and declared that his God will judge the people behind the tweet.

"My God will judge you Twitter people, just want you all to see what they are doing to me ni ooo, Deleting soon."

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to the hilarious transformation of Adedemeji Lateef.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

_Yeniphotos:

"The left picture is LATI while the right picture is LATEEF."

Theayophemdal:

"Bro na Baptist seminary school you go..This your blue and white no see Iron before coming out oo."

_lhammy_chaze:

"This is what they call TB…THANK GOD FOR LIFE."

Miss_oyinola:

"Omoh , one day enjoyment u go forget sufferness for ur life."

Queen_dorizah:

"It’s the sack bag for me."

Denji007:

"Keep believing, keep pushing, your destiny is in no man's hand. When there's life there's hope. I really love ❤️ this."

Source: Legit.ng