2021 has been a hectic yeat for the Nigerian movie industry as quite a number of movie stars have tragically passed away

The sudden death of Sam Obiago has shocked many and even though his colleagues announced the sad news, fans have refused to believe

Details of Daddy Sam's death has not been reported yet, but his other colleagues and movie lovers have found the news hard to digest

Just when celebrities and fans are getting ready to celebrate Christmas and enter the new year in style, Nollywood has been thrown into mourning yet again.

Popular actor Sam Obiago, popularly known as Daddy Sam has tragically passed away to the shock of fans and colleagues.

Actress Destinny Etiko took to her Instagram page with a sad post as she announced and lamented the death of her colleague.

"Nooooooooooo daddy Sam."

Another actor, Emeka Rollas also toom tp his page with a photo of hos late colleague to confirm the tragic incident.

"Another Sad Day RIP Daddy Sam."

Reactions

calistaokoronkwo:

"Omgggg!!!"

the.segunarinze:

"What happened? Why Sam why?"

mcoded_:

"This joke is too expensive."

sly_wears2:

"JesusssssNo Noo."

nellyfavor:

"Nollywood what's happening because I don't understand anymore."

bankz_kapito:

"My favorite actor is gone Jesus this is not true."

onyinye6223:

"Jesus what happened to him so sad."

officialnestajd

"Just like that, what is killing our celebrities especially the nollywood actors? It is time we take our health very serious ooo most of them don't even rest and some of them are not being paid well to care for their health."

daraokpe:

"Wait, he's dead??? Are you sure it's not nollyhoods stress taking these people so quick?"

Veteran Yoruba actor Baba Suwe passes away

The Nollywood industry was thrown into mourning as veteran actor Babatunde Omidina popularly called Baba Suwe was certified dead.

The report of his passing was shared by actress Fali Werepe on her Instagram page. With tears emoji, the actress just said that the veteran actor is gone.

One of Baba Suwe's children confirmed the news on Instagram as he stated that the actor died on Monday, November 22, 2021.

