Nigerian actress, Sedater Saviour, has reacted to the death of movie veteran, Samuel Obiago aka Daddy Sam

The actress called out the Nollywood industry and warned them to stop showing fake love after the actor’s death

According to her, people only have good things to say about Samuel Obiago now that he is no more

Nollywood actress, Sedater Saviour, has reacted to the death of veteran actor, Samuel Obiago, as she calls out the Nigerian movie industry.

Taking to her Instagram page, Sedater penned a lengthy note where she accused Nollywood of hypocrisy.

According to the actress, Nollywood needs to stop their fake love and live their truth because nobody will crucify them.

Actress Sedater Saviour calls out Nollywood after Samuel Obiago's death. Photos: @emekarollas, @sedatersaviour

Explaining further, Sedater noted that when a person is alive, nobody will celebrate them but the minute they die, they post their pictures everywhere and accompany it with write ups on how much they were loved.

Sedater added that now that Samuel Obiago is gone, everybody now has something good to say about him.

In her caption she wrote:

“No one cares until you drop dead you all should quit with the fake love Abeg!!!!!!!!!!!!! My brother would call you if he didn’t see you for a week to ask and be sure everything was ok with you and even find you were ever you are to encourage you but sad his case was different!……why did you sign out like this!!!”

See the actress’ post below:

Fans’ reactions

Realanosikekingsleyorji:

“Useless people but Karma it’s coming for all of them @sedatersaviour.”

Vivian.3914:

“I never saw them post him on his birthday but his rip. Is very sad.”

Southy_bosx:

“The Nollywood people will still come this comment section to support this post in order to justify their guilty-innocence .”

Sandy09__:

“All what she said is true . Fake love everywhere .”

Ms_fadeshewa19:

“This kind writeup dey vex me sometimes una wahala too muchthe earlier you realize everyone has a battle they are facing…make everybody celebrate their selves that is why self-love is important.”

Chidoxflash:

“Is not just Nollywood alone. This is a general thing. From this part of the world. We love to celebrate people when they die. While alive no one cares or shows any kind of love. But once the person dies, everybody will something to say & isn't good.”

