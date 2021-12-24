Samuel Obiago’s Death: Quit the Fake Love, Actress Sedater Saviour Calls Out Nollywood
- Nigerian actress, Sedater Saviour, has reacted to the death of movie veteran, Samuel Obiago aka Daddy Sam
- The actress called out the Nollywood industry and warned them to stop showing fake love after the actor’s death
- According to her, people only have good things to say about Samuel Obiago now that he is no more
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Nollywood actress, Sedater Saviour, has reacted to the death of veteran actor, Samuel Obiago, as she calls out the Nigerian movie industry.
Taking to her Instagram page, Sedater penned a lengthy note where she accused Nollywood of hypocrisy.
According to the actress, Nollywood needs to stop their fake love and live their truth because nobody will crucify them.
Explaining further, Sedater noted that when a person is alive, nobody will celebrate them but the minute they die, they post their pictures everywhere and accompany it with write ups on how much they were loved.
All these boys deserve Indomie and egg: BBN Princess laments, begs God for man she can willingly pound yam for
Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Sedater added that now that Samuel Obiago is gone, everybody now has something good to say about him.
In her caption she wrote:
“No one cares until you drop dead you all should quit with the fake love Abeg!!!!!!!!!!!!! My brother would call you if he didn’t see you for a week to ask and be sure everything was ok with you and even find you were ever you are to encourage you but sad his case was different!……why did you sign out like this!!!”
See the actress’ post below:
Fans’ reactions
Realanosikekingsleyorji:
“Useless people but Karma it’s coming for all of them @sedatersaviour.”
Vivian.3914:
“I never saw them post him on his birthday but his rip. Is very sad.”
Southy_bosx:
“The Nollywood people will still come this comment section to support this post in order to justify their guilty-innocence .”
Tell us after Christmas, there’s no money to give you: Funny reactions as Tboss says Nigerian men are handsome
Sandy09__:
“All what she said is true . Fake love everywhere .”
Ms_fadeshewa19:
“This kind writeup dey vex me sometimes una wahala too muchthe earlier you realize everyone has a battle they are facing…make everybody celebrate their selves that is why self-love is important.”
Chidoxflash:
“Is not just Nollywood alone. This is a general thing. From this part of the world. We love to celebrate people when they die. While alive no one cares or shows any kind of love. But once the person dies, everybody will something to say & isn't good.”
Hmm.
Veteran Yoruba actor Baba Suwe passes away
The Nollywood industry was thrown into mourning as veteran actor Babatunde Omidina popularly called Baba Suwe was confirmed dead.
The report of his passing was shared by actress Fali Werepe on her Instagram page. With tears emoji, the actress just said that the veteran actor is gone.
One of Baba Suwe's children confirmed the news on Instagram as he stated that the actor died on Monday, November 22, 2021.
Source: Legit.ng