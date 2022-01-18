Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has praised actress Toyin Abraham and her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi

According to him, they deserve best Yoruba couple’s award unlike Anita Joseph and her husband, McFish

Maduagwu advised Anita Joseph and her man to borrow wisdom from Toyin Abraham and her husband’s relationship

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has continued to slam Anita Joseph and her husband while praising fellow actress, Toyin Abraham and her man.

Taking to his Instagram page, the film star posted a photo of Toyin Abraham and her hubby, Kolawole Ajeyemi, as he heaped praises on them.

Uche Maduagwu praises Toyin Abraham and her husband as he slams Anita Joseph and her man. Photos: @uchemaduagwu, @toyin_abraham, @anitajoseph8

According to Maduagwu, Toyin Abraham and her man deserve to be given the Best Yoruba Actors couple award for motivating Nigerian youths.

Not stopping there, Maduagwu used it as an opportunity to continue to throw jabs at Anita Joseph and her husband, McFish.

According to him, ‘Ikebe FC and Titus’ should borrow wisdom from Toyin Abraham and her husband.

This is coming after Maduagwu blasted Anita Joseph for posting a video of herself breastfeeding her husband on social media.

See Maduagwu’s post below:

Fans’ reactions

A number of internet users found Maduagwu’s post amusing. Read some of their comments below:

Umukoro_kandi:

“ e say na Titus fish .”

Omoh_jon:

“ ikebe fc bro u too talk.”

Kemi_akanji._:

“Mummy G.O come and carry one of your member here, Uche mummy G.O is calling you .”

Maxylikorville147:

“Ikebe FC Na wa.”

Elora_amubohh:

“Titus really got me .”

Interesting.

Uche Maduagwu replies Anita Joseph's husband

Controversial Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu, has continued to slam Anita Joseph and her husband, McFish, after their recent public display of affection.

Taking to his Instagram page, the film star who had been taunted earlier for his famous red bra, made it known that the bra is more relevant than Anita Joseph and her husband, McFish’s careers.

Also in the note, the actor added that being poor and wretched is more honorable than being morally bankrupt.

Internet users had a lot to say about Uche Maduagwu's reply to Anita Joseph's husband who had told him to focus on his career.

