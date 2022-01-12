Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has continued to bash actress Anita Joseph and her husband, McFish

This came after McFish told Maduagwu to mind his business following the actor's criticism of the video of his wife breastfeeding him

In a new response to McFish, Maduagwu said his red bra alone is more relevant than Anita and her husband’s careers

Controversial Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu, has continued to slam Anita Joseph and her husband, McFish, after their recent public display of affection.

Anita had posted a video of herself breastfeeding her man on social media and Maduagwu heavily condemned it.

Uche Maduagwu slams Anita Joseph and her husband

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Uche Maduagwu has continued to trade words with the celebrity couple.

Taking to his Instagram page, the film star who had been taunted earlier for his famous red bra, made it known that the bra is more relevant than Anita Joseph and her husband, McFish’s careers.

Also in the note, the actor added that being poor and wretched is more honorable than being morally bankrupt.

Not stopping there, Maduagwu also added:

“If you keep your business inside your house with your Iyawo like every other husband Wey respect our Nigerian culture rather than polluting the minds of our pikins for social media with your disturbance of Olympus that is sleeping already, we go mind our business, marriage is for MATURE people, or did anyone ever see our fathers squeezing our mama indecently in public like FUFU?”

See his post below:

Fans’ reactions

Biakz_foods:

“Uche u talk true i agree.”

Therealjenniy:

“ I support you.”

Susaniwinosa:

“Na who go settle dis fight like dis now anyway Anita n her husband called insults for demselves.”

Kingsbrown7:

“Hope you would be talking sensibly henceforth.”

Interesting.

Focus on your career and your red bra: McFish tells Maduagwu

Actress Anita Joesph's husband MC Fish shared a video showing the moment he was thanking God for his wife's beauty. According to him, he's seen beauty before but the actress' own is a discovery.

Anita's backside was later seen in the video and her husband touched it while grinning.

MC Fish then stated that whoever has a problem with the way he does things is not minding their business.

In another post, MC Fish slammed Maduagwu, telling him to focus on his career and red bra.

Source: Legit.ng