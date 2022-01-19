Popular Nollywood actor, Ademola Olatunji, has taken to social media to brag about his wife, Bukola Awoyemi’s origin

According to the actor, if people’s wives are not precisely from Eruku in Ekiti-Kwara, then they are missing

The film star bragged about this after his actress wife was spotted pounding yam for him in a trending video

Popular Nigerian actor, Ademola Olatunji, has taken to social media to boast about his actress wife, Bukola Awoyemi’s state of origin.

Taking to his Instagram page, the film star shared a video of his woman performing the back breaking chore of pounding yam.

Actor Ademola Olatunji boasts about his wife Bukola Awoyemi's pounding yam skills. Photos: @damolaolatunji

Source: Instagram

In the short clip, Bukola was seen seated on a stool as she energetically pounded the yam inside a wooden mortar with a pestle.

In the caption of the post, the actor noted that men whose wives are not from Eruku in Ekiti-Kwara like his wife are seriously missing out.

He wrote:

“If your woman is not from Èkìtì-kwara, Eruku in particular you are missing. #OKUN OOO #stubbornbutloving.”

See the video below:

Fans and colleagues react

A number of Olatunji and Bukola's celebrity colleagues had a lot to say about the clip. Read some of their videos below:

Motiirayo:

“@oluwabukola_arugba just like the delicious, soft and smooth you pounded @olowosibi_tvshow Weldone.”

Lizzyempires:

“No state can pound reach Ekiti and Ijesha.”

Official_olapadeolayinka_:

“Wao.... Weldone o our own Mama Ibeji.... @oluwabukola_arugba boss...I begiii no chop ham alone o @damolaolatunji.”

Veralogo:

“You forgot to mention Akoko too especially Okeagbe.. .”

Twinsrus__:

“This is what I do every Saturday ooo, marrying an Ekiti man, you will pound yam tire , well done mama , aya rere ❤️❤️❤️.”

Yettyarewaade:

“Me ooo (my own Iya Ibeji) I don’t have the strength to do this laiiii.. They last time my mom tried this they called NYPD for a noise complaint Iyan is not for everybody ”

Nice one.

