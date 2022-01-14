Popular Nollywood actor, Soji Omobanke, has kicked off 2022 by buying a brand new Mercedes Benz

The movie star took to social media to share the good news and celebrate grace by posting a photo of the car

Other Nollywood stars such as Kolawole Ajeyemi, Ibrahim Chatta and more celebrated their colleague on the acquisition

Popular Nigerian actor, Soji Omobanke, has taken to social media to show off his newly acquired Benz.

The film star posted a photo of his brand new automobile on his Instagram page to the joy of fans.

Actor Soji Omobanke buys new Benz. Photos: @officialomobanke

Source: Instagram

In the photo, Omobanke posed beside the sleek black-coloured Mercedes Benz as he smiled for the camera.

The actor also accompanied the photo with a simple caption where he celebrated grace.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the post below:

Internet users react

Soon after Soji Omobanke posted a photo of his new ride, congratulatory messages started to pour in from fans and colleagues of the actor. Read some of their comments below:

Mosobalaje_ng:

“Congratulations Brother❤️.”

Kolawoleajeyemi:

“Congratulations.”

Ibrahimchatta_lordthespis:

“Congratulations Ore mi afenife’re ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Starboytemidayo:

“Congratulations boss ❤️❤️.”

Chaze_03.28:

“Opor more keys bro.”

Yhommie:

“Congratulations boss more success this year sir ❤️.”

Pelumi.adams:

“Congrats sir more too ur garden insha Allah .”

Kehindeadeyemifilms:

“A big congratulations Oremi .”

Nice one.

Video of music producer Spellz' newly acquired mansion leaves fans in awe

Top Nigerian music producer, Spellz, is now the proud new owner of a very impressive mansion in Lekki, Lagos.

The good news was posted online by media personality, Layole Oyatogun, as she praised Spellz and his wife, Dije, for their hard work and its reward that they like to keep on a low key.

According to Layole, their new home is nothing short of an architectural masterpiece and they need to be celebrated for it.

Layole also posted a video showing the grand and classy interior of the music producer’s new home and fans were left in awe as they gushed over the beautiful edifice.

Nkechi Blessing sells off car to finish building house

I other news, popular Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing, explained why she sold her Range Rover.

Taking to social media, the obviously excited actress continued to update fans on her newly unveiled property.

The film star disclosed that she had to sell her Range Rover to be able to finish building her house and it was the best decision she made in 2021.

Source: Legit.ng