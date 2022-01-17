One of top Nigerian monarch, Oba Elegushi’s daughters, Princess Adeteniola, has clocked a new age

Princess Teni turned a year older on January 17, 2022, and she marked the occasions with fans on social media

The young princess rocked a gorgeous Adire outfit as she posed for the camera and she shared lovely photos online

Popular Nigerian monarch, Oba Elegushi’s daughter, Adeteniola, has turned a new age and she celebrated in style.

Taking to her Instagram page, the princess shared serious of lovely birthday photos as fans gushed over them.

Princess Adeteniola Elegushi celebrates birthday. Photos: @tenielegushi

Source: Instagram

The celebrant rocked a cute little Adire dress with dramatic sleeves. She also wore a matching headgear and complemented the look with a gold pair of Amina Maudi shoes.

Staying within the elegant theme, the young princess kept her makeup and jewelry understated.

Princess Teni then noted in the caption of the photos that she makes the years count and she is grateful to God for another year.

In her words:

“I don’t count the years, I make the years count Grateful to God for another year”

See her post below:

Fans gush over Princess Teni’s photos

Ericanlewedim:

“Happy birthday hun.”

Thewhitemelanin:

“Happy birthday to youuuuuuuuu❤️❤️❤️.”

Og999lion:

“Happy birthday beautiful . More life in good health and plenty grace❤️.”

Mr.elegushi:

“Happy birthday my princess. God bless you now & always❤️.”

Kaffy1:

“Happy birthday Princess Teniola best wishes darling ❤️.”

Morenike_olatanwa480:

“Happy birthday Adeteniola llnp by the grace of Almighty Allah .”

