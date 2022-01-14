A Nigerian lady, Pinky, has tackled influencer Papaya Ex on social media over the money she claimed to get on her birthday

Papaya had flaunted about five ‘Ghana must go’ bags filled with money and claimed to have gotten them at her birthday party

The lady, Pinky, said Papaya was lying and she called fans on social media fools for believing the display

Social media influencer, Papaya Ex’s birthday party has continued to get people talking and she was recently accused of being a liar.

A video of a lady, Pinky, who accused Papaya of lying and exaggerating the money she received from friends on her birthday made the rounds online.

Papaya Ex was accused of faking bags of money she received at her birthday party. Photos: @papaya_ex, @pinky_prada

Source: Instagram

Recall that Papaya had displayed over five ‘Ghana must go’ bags filled with bundles of cash and claimed it was what she got on her birthday.

Pinky taunted Nigerians who believed Papaya’s display to be real and called them ‘mugus’.

Not stopping there, the lady added that it is impossible for people to give Papaya that kind of money except she is a witch who seized their destinies or she died for people's sins.

The lady said:

“I dey tell una say most of una wey dey this internet, na real mugu una be, mugu nine. One girl just come out do birthday finish tell una say them give am almost seven bags of money, dey post money upandan una believe. Mugu industry.

"Make I tell you, no be she die for my sins, they cannot give her that kind of money.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react

Pinky’s video raised a lot of comments on social media with many people telling her to go and do her own birthday. Read some reactions below:

Prettymikeoflagos:

“We were there and saw the movie “Go and do ur own” .”

Yhemo_lee:

“Go do your own birthday .”

Adukeademola:

“For her to have said are you a witch craft, she nor get sense be that. Do your own birthday .”

Somoland_jacks:

“ but she right ooo. Believe anything on the net ⚠️.”

Iam_a_successor:

“If you like believe everything you see online .”

Iam_princeak2:

“Women supporting women in the mud .”

Iamyovwi:

“Weda they gave her or not, it’s not wise posting such amount of money in this time and age that a lot of people are desperate for money, make people no come rob you ♀️.”

Navidacruiz22:

“Fact oo from the videos wey I see, money wey them spray no reach like that…all of a sudden Hanty begin flaunt bundles inside bag Aboki rentals de make money oo.”

Francis_azike:

“She could have aswell paid 500k to rent those bags of money.. #Bob risky style.”

Lizzy.angle.946:

“Normally clothes dey under those Ghana must go .”

Hmm.

James Brown claims outfit to Papaya's birthday cost N5 million

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, has taken to social media to brag about his outfit to Papaya Ex’s birthday party.

A popular Nigerian social media influencer, Papaya Ex, turned a new age on January 9 and hosted a star-studded party that took over the internet.

James Brown also attended the occasion and made a memorable entrance in his floor-length red dress and white umbrella.

Later on social media, the crossdresser took to his page to brag to fans about how the outfit cost N5 million. Fans then asked him how much he got the umbrella.

Source: Legit.ng