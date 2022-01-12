Tobi The Creator has reacted to Jaruma’s claims about his best friend who is a crossdresser, James Brown

The kayanmata seller shared chats from 2019 when James Brown asked her for help and protection using her products

Tobi has now claimed Jaruma invaded James’ privacy by posting those chats and advised her to behave like a mature woman

Issues are brewing between two controversial Nigerians, Jaruma and James Brown, on social media which has led to the crossdresser’s friend, Tobi The Creator, defending him.

Tobi slammed Jaruma after she shared chats from 2019 showing the moment James approached her for protection using her products.

Tobi the creator slams Jaruma. Photos: @wf_jamesbrown, @tobithecreator

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram page, he shared an almost 2-minute clip explaining that Jaruma was reluctant to help James Brown but she eventually did because of her own selfish interest.

According to Tobi, Jaruma’s product did not work or help James and it was only God’s grace. He added that the kayanmata seller only kept the chat in her record because she is a business woman and she wanted to use it later for blackmail.

Tobi accused Jaruma of invading James’ privacy, saying it can get her sued. He also called her selfish and advised her to stop.

See the video below:

In another post, Tobi continued to attack Jaruma and said she was playing with James' mental health in the name of selling her brand.

See below:

Fans’ reactions

I_am_barbie_mide:

“All of una too Dey lie you called leak chat false accusation eshiere .”

Bewsbeautyhairline:

“Una still dey put aunty sef.”

Jeffricky001:

“This kin jaruma no try at all ooh i guess its for fame and trend but i believe she don’t know that she casting herself and her brand.”

Zoey.forreal_:

“Say na mental health.”

Janegoldempire:

“Very childish person, this jaruma her own is becoming too much.”

Nawa o.

