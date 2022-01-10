Popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, has bragged about his outfit to socialite Papaya Ex’s birthday party

The effeminate young man noted that the outfit he wore to the star-studded birthday party cost N5 million

James Brown also added that his date bought the outfit for him because he wanted him to look good to the event

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, has taken to social media to brag about his outfit to Papaya Ex’s birthday party.

A popular Nigerian social media influencer, Papaya Ex, turned a new age on January 9 and hosted a star-studded party that took over the internet.

James Brown also attended the occasion and made a memorable entrance in his floor-length red dress and white umbrella.

James Brown says his outfit to Papaya Ex's birthday party cost N5 million. Photos: @wf_jamesbrown

Later on social media, the crossdresser took to his page to brag to fans about how the outfit cost N5 million.

Not stopping there, James added that the dress was a gift from his date who wanted him to attend the party looking all glam.

According to James Brown, he did not spray money at the party because his date advised him to spend money on getting glammed up for the birthday party.

He said:

“Do you know that gown worth N5 million? I got that gown for N5 million and funny enough, it was a gift. It was my date that told me that ‘James you need to go to this party looking nice, looking all glam.”

Not stopping there, he added:

“Why spraying more, why carrying money to go and be showing off when you can show off your craft, your beauty, what God has given you?”

See the video below:

Fans’ reactions

Icebabybeads_creation:

“With umbrella or without .”

Regisnnamdi_:

“Man needs to change his name asap. Cos I’m not understanding James the Princess of Africow .”

Akinrinmol3:

“5million naira bawo e rora ma pa iro even the celebrant gaan na cloth of 1.2million she wear.”

Moyoo.a:

“He bought it for 5 million and it was a gift ?”

Ogogo_10billion:

“People would attack him and not get the cruise.. that he is shading bob.”

Mikkypresh10:

“No difference between you and bob, you are just the low budget version.”

Kemmykg:

“Pls how much is the umbrella?”

Faitthysia:

“ if bob talk this one nau, James go say Na lie.”

