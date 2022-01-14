Popular Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, has shared a rare photo of her father on her Instagram page

The movie star who has been known to keep her life private posted the photo in celebration of his birthday

The proud daughter, in her caption, revealed that her father who is ageing nicely is now 86 years strong

Much loved Nigerian actress, Genevieve Nnaji, has showcased her father on social media by posting a rare photo of him.

On January 13, 2022, the film star took to her Instagram story to share a photo of her father on his birthday.

Actress Genevieve celebrates her father at 86. Photos: @genevievennaji

The simple snap showed the old man having bread and tea. Genevieve then accompanied the photo with a simple caption revealing that he had clocked 86.

According to her, her father was 86 years strong. See her post below:

Social media reactions

Genevieve’s post about her father soon went viral despite the actress deleting it not long after. A lot of social media users gushed over her dad and commented on his good looks. Read some of their comments below:

Glophii:

“❤️Truly the mango doesn't fall from the tree.... Abeg na how them dey take talk this proverb again? ”

Blessing6021:

“Happy birthday poppsy LFNP.”

Meklos18:

“Thank God for good health.”

Jmh157:

“Please, continue with the energy taking your personal life off social media, I do love her privacy.”

Mz__seunfunmi:

“Papi looking young... more years❤️.”

Arewaonifaari:

“He's so fine. Happy birthday to him.”

Evablaze41:

“That means the babe don mature too oo I love it when one ages gracefully.”

Olayinka_olateju:

“Wow, more good health .”

Yo_neena:

“Now I see where she got does genes @genevievennaji Happy birthday sir.”

Nice one.

Celebs gush over Genevieve's vacation photos

The Nollywood actress does not regularly post on her social media pages, however, when she does, it gets the attention of her colleagues, friends and fans.

Genevieve shared lovely vacation photos on her Instagram page and it got people gushing over her.

The actress was spotted in a blue tank top with white shorts to match. Genevieve then wore a blue robe to cover up. She had a sunshade on her face as she posed for the camera in a white boat sailing the sea.

