Popular Nigerian comedian, Mr Jollof, has once again become a house owner within a short space of time

The funny man took to social media to showcase his newly acquired second crib that was gotten in a year

Many fans and colleagues of the comedian took to social media to celebrate his big win as they gushed over the video

Popular Nigerian comedian, Freedom Atsepoyi, better known by his stage name, Mr Jollof, has taken to social media to unveil his newly acquired second house.

The funny man bought himself a second house in less than a year and he went to his social media pages to showcase the achievement.

Mr Jollof acquires 2nd house in one year. Photos: @mr.jollof

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Taking to his verified Instagram page, Jollof posted a video showcasing his impressive new mansion.

Not stopping there, the comedian also took fans on a tour of its interior as he flaunted his fully furnished kitchen, his huge living rooms, bedrooms and more.

Taking to his caption, the comedian, in his usual funny manner simply wrote:

“Suffer no be pomade.”

See his post below:

Congratulations pour in from fans

Soon after Mr Jollof shared his good news online, many of his fans and celebrity colleagues dropped their goodwill messages. Read some of their comments below:

Callme_frodd:

“Congratulations Bro.”

Jeffbankz:

“congrats”

Emotionsdoctor:

“Congrats, Mr Jollof. 2 houses in less than 2 years. Well done.”

Lord_drogo_:

“Congrats boss man.. ur face show, ur shoe shine ✨.. World public figure. Mke dem give you chance❤️❤️❤️.”

Shugaoflagos:

“Baba you have worked hard & smart for this you deserve more chief…… congrats.”

Lesaffroncateringservices:

“Congratulations Mr Jollof 2 houses in less than a year.”

Bphil576:

“Omo e be like mesef go dey support government o lol.”

Barbie_salon_asaba:

“Where una for Dey see this money buy house.”

Akureevents:

“Na to Turn Mr Fried Rice Remain like this o.”

Mcshakaracomedian:

“Big congratulations JJ.”

Nice one.

Video of music producer Spellz' newly acquired mansion leaves fans in awe

Top Nigerian music producer, Spellz, is now the proud new owner of a very impressive mansion in Lekki, Lagos.

The good news was posted online by media personality, Layole Oyatogun, as she praised Spellz and his wife, Dije, for their hard work and its reward that they like to keep on a low key.

According to Layole, their new home is nothing short of an architectural masterpiece and they need to be celebrated for it.

Layole also posted a video showing the grand and classy interior of the music producer’s new home and fans were left in awe as they gushed over the beautiful edifice.

Source: Legit.ng