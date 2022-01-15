Veteran Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji has got Nigerians showering her with beautiful compliments

The well-loved film star had taken to her Instagram story to share a photo with two of her beautiful sisters

While many gushed over how black doesn't crack, others couldn't help but comment on Genevieve's beauty

Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji shared a photos with her sisters rocking their natural hair with no makeup on.

While there were features of similarities among the women, one thing stood out. The women were already having grey hairs which was what the actress wanted to show her followers.

Genevieve Nnaji shares a photo with her sisters. Photos: @genevievennaji

Noting they are sisters, Genevieve says the grey area is where they play in.

Check out the photo below:

Nigerians react

cynthiajoe007:

"Aging gracefully like fine wine."

ifeomaonye:

"Beauty and longevity runs in their family. This right here, the faces of “blacks don’t crack”

kessiedoll:

"Aunty Genie . Made her money went to live her life quietly. Love it for her."

atthemoviesnow:

"There is something about this woman that is so adorable and relatable. She never keeps up false appearances!"

legalgirlmagick:

"She looks like a teenager with grey hair."

joejoe.ugwoma:

"She is never keep up with fake life. A true queen I stand."

uncommonmimi:

"The way she lives her life ought to be emulated abeg. Make money and go and enjoy it quietly. Live life on your own terms."

cutezini:

"Not every time light, camera, action. not every time filters. You can be bare and own it, cause you are beautifully and wonderfully made, your are the prize the rest na add on."

genevieveenuma:

"Genevieve is aging but her face isn’t.wow. It shows on her hair but not face and body."

__babyypanda:

"If not for the grey hair, She can pass for a teenager."

adambano_:

"She is still so beautiful."

86 years and strong

Much loved Nigerian actress, Genevieve Nnaji, showcased her father on social media by posting a rare photo of him.

On January 13, 2022, the film star took to her Instagram story to share a photo of her father on his birthday.

The simple snap showed the old man having bread and tea. Genevieve then accompanied the photo with a simple caption revealing that he had clocked 86.

