Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji is a celebrity to some celebrities in Nigeria and her posts attest to it

The film star, on her Instagram page, shared some photos from her recent vacation and Nigerians couldn't keep calm

Friends, colleagues and fans took to her comment section to shower compliments on the Lionheart star

Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji does not regularly post on her social media pages, however, when she does, it gets the attention of her colleagues, friends and fans.

The film star recently shared lovely vacation photos on her Instagram page and it got people gushing over her.

Genevieve Nnaji shares vacation photos. Photos: @genevievennaji

Source: Instagram

The actress was spotted in a blue tank top with white shorts to match. Genevieve then wore a blue robe to cover up. She had a sunshade on her face as she posed for the camera in a white boat sailing the sea.

In her usual manner, the film star didn't have a caption for her post.

Nigerians shower compliments on Genevieve

Fans, friends and colleagues of the actress took to her comment section to hail her.

ericanlewedim:

"The queen you’re goals."

ritadominic:

"Nne oma ❤️"

officialosas:

"Queen."

stevechuks_:

"This picture screams peace!!"

funkejenifaakindele:

"Ginny baby o!!!! #boo"

crazeclown:

"When you post like this, everywhere dey shakeeee ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ JEHOVAH NISSSIII"

Genevieve Nnaji shares interesting message to mark Independence Day

Genevieve Nnaji joined several other Nigerians to mark the country's 61st year of being Independent. The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page to share an image of a little boy holding the Nigerian flag.

She then accompanied it with a message in which she urged Nigerians to work better towards ensuring they are the reasons people speak well of Nigeria.

"It takes heart to be Nigerian. Nigeria is not you. You are Nigeria. Be the reason they speak good about us wherever you are. Happy Independence to you in particular. ❤️"

Joke Silva celebrates Independence Day

Nollywood veteran, Joke Silva, also honoured Nigeria at 61. The actress and wife of veteran actor, Olu Jacobs, shared a lovely photo of herself dressed in an iro and buba with aso oke.

She accompanied the lovely photo with a message of encouragement to Nigerians not to lose hope in the country.

Source: Legit