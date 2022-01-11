A few days ago, Ayinke, the daughter of music legend Dayo Kujore shared a piece of bad news on social media

Ayinke revealed that the legendary singer died after a brief illness at a government hospital in Lagos state

As expected, Nigerians took to Aynike's comment section to pray and sympathise with her family

A video showing the late juju music legend Dayo Kujore in wedding attires have surfaced online. It was reported that the singer died three weeks after his wedding ceremony.

In the video, Kujore was spotted dancing with a beautiful woman in matching traditional outfits. The coupe also shared a kiss and they looked happy together.

In another scene, the juju singer donned a lovely suit while his woman wore a white wedding gown as they danced before their guests.

Juju music legend Dayo Kujore dies after his wedding. Photo: @yorubarecords

Source: Instagram

Kujore's wedding video was shared online by Flip TV.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, the death of the singer was announced by the singer's daughter Ayinke.

She wrote:

"Dayo Kujore, died yesterday morning at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja after a brief illness. He was 69 years old. Survived with children and many grandchildren. The body has been deposited at a morgue while the burial arrangements will be announced later by the family."

Nigerians react

