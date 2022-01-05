BBNaija Tobi Bakre recently got a number of Nigerian women asking who would teach them how to dance

This was after the reality star revealed that his wife Anu stole his heart away through her dancing skills

Some Nigerians, however, reminded Tobi that his colleague Alex could dance better than his wife but he was not attracted to her

Shortly after he welcomed his first child with his wife Anu, BBNaija Tobi Bakre has taken to his social media page to reveal that he met her at an event organised by media personality Toolzo.

Tobi shared a video of his woman dancing with him, and he noted that she stole his heart away through her legwork skills.

Anu, who seemed to be enjoying herself at the event, was dancing and at the same time playing with the reality star.

Tobi Bakre shares how his wife Anu stole his heart. Photos: @thetattleroomng, @tobibakre

According to Tobi, whenever he's asked how he met his wife, he'll just share the video from the day they danced together.

Nigerians react

aprilboldchic:

"That’s to say try show some craze dear no be everytime you go frown dey form classy."

_abike_thelagosgirl:

"Abeg who know when poco lee go resume him dancing school????I won register o."

nytcrawler_:

"I guess he saw Alex in her."

firstladyajoke:

"1. Learn legwork 2. Wear danshiki and bone straight 3. Be pretty af. Noted!"

thebellaacode:

"Na to go learn how to dance o."

official_glory98:

"All the legwork way Alex give u tobi."

jadesola._____:

"God my second name Na pocolinaI never steal person heart with legwork."

famimimis:

"Abi I should learn how to dance like this in this my old age hey God."

toluogungbade:

"After all the Legwork wey Alex dey do since Big brother house, wetin comot?"

Tobi Bakre turns amala with muscle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Big Brother Naija star sparked reactions on social media following a video of him displaying his skills in the kitchen.

In a video that was sighted online, the fitness enthusiast put all his might, muscles, and seriousness into turning the amala on the stove.

His wife, Anu who filmed the video teased him as they both laughed.

