Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola-Salako has retracted her statement that her senior colleague Iyabo Oko is dead

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a screenshot of the conversation she had with the child of Oko

Foluke said it was the same daughter who told her the actress had died that gave her the news that she woke up

A few hours after being pronounced dead, sick veteran actress Iyabo Oko is said to be alive again.

It was reported that the veteran actress moved her hand, a sign that got the people around her excited about her wellbeing.

Veteran actress Iyabo Oko is not dead. Photo: @gistoven

Source: Instagram

Foluke Daramola had first taken to her Instagram page to announce to Nigerians that the veteran actress was dead.

Iyabo Oko's daughter also confirmed the same thing on her Instagram page.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

After the veteran actress woke up, both women took to their pages again to debunk the first news.

Folunke noted that Oko's daughter who shared the news with her that the actress was dead called her again that she had woke up.

Oko's daughter also confirmed the same thing on her page.

She wrote:

"Wonderful being ,she moved her hand after been confirmed dead 3hrs ago.God we will forever praise ur HOLY name."

Foluke also shared a screenshot of the conversation she had with Oko's daughter.

Nigerians react

While some Nigerians thanked God on behalf of the actress, others slammed Foluke and Oko's daughter for not waiting for the actress' death to be confirmed by a medical personnel before announcing on social media.

miktomyfashion_world:

"Glory be to the Almighty God."

babbie_official:

"Thank God for his Miracles… My prayer is with your family."

deeone_1st:

"The first question should have been to confirm if a medical personnel has pronounced her dead before you guys rush to social media."

dareyet:

"You have to be sure, before passing bad news."

morayo_luvv:

"Make dem prove this thing medical before dem announce jare."

mideposh

"Glory be to God."

anuolhuwapor

"She don resurrectwhat God cannot do does not exist oo."

Surviving 2021

Actress Kemi Afolabi opened up about dealing with an incurable disease that was later discovered after so many hospitals had rejected her and she had been moved from place to place.

According to the actress, she had to do a COVID-19 test every 48 hours because she suffered shortness of breath and was placed on oxygen as well.

Afolabi added that she was finally diagnosed of a condition said to have no cure but could be managed by taking medications and also constantly visiting the hospital.

Source: Legit.ng