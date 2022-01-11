American rapper Chance The Rapper and Sarkodie have finally met after the former showed his desire to do so

The two music superstars were seen linking up in an undisclosed location as they vibed and smiled

The American rapper has been touring parts of Ghana with Vic Mensa since his arrival and has also met M.anifest

Rap heavyweights Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, widely known as Chance The Rapper and Ghana's very own Sarkodie have managed to meet up.

In a new video sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, the duo were seen on a high rise building vibing with each other and posing for photos.

Sarkodie known in real life as Michael Owusu Addo, appeared to have already been at the venue of the meeting.

Video drops as Sarkodie and Chance The Rapper link up following latter's request

US musician Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa later joined the Highest rapper as they linked up.

Sarkodie earlier replied the American rapper after the latter openly expressed his interest to meet the Ghanaian star as a crowning moment of his visit to Ghana.

The US star prior to his visit had revealed his intentions to visit Ghana a couple of times. He expressed he wished to touch down in Ghana to spend the holidays with Ghanaians.

The rapper seemed to have all of his aspirations in Ghana met but for one which he revealed in a tweet today, January 10, 2022.

The tweet read:

"I’ve done everything in Ghana except meet @sarkodie"

Shortly after, the tweet garnered lots of attention as many Ghanaians expressed their excitement about Chance's desire including Sarkodie himself who responded to the post.

"We linking up before you get on that plane"

Sarkodie replied.

Sarkodie spends over N800k to settle hospital bills of stranded baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Sarkodie paid over N800k to settle the medical bills of a baby stranded at the Ridge Hospital in Accra, Ghana.

Little Rose Samira Sulley had suffered severe burns after she accidentally fell into hot water her mother was preparing for her bath.

The rapper's gesture followed a report by Metro TV highlighting the 18-month-old baby and her mother's plight.

Source: Legit.ng