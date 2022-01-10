American rapper Chance The Rapper has arrived in Ghana in the first week of January 2022 as he had previously promised in 2019

The rapper has been touring parts of Ghana since his arrival with Vic Mensa and has also met the likes of M.anifest

Sarkodie finally replied to the American rapper after he openly expressed his interest to meet him as a crowning moment to his visit to Ghana

Popular American rapper and record producer, Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, widely known as Chance The Rapper after indicating his desire to meet arguably Ghana's most formidable artiste, Sarkodie, has been responded to by the artiste himself.

The US star prior to his visit had revealed his intentions to visit Ghana a couple of times. He expressed he wished to touch down Ghana to spend the holidays with Ghanaians and probably have a feel of what it is like to be in Ghana.

The rapper seemed to have all of his aspirations in Ghana met but for one which he revealed in a tweet today, January 10, 2022.

Photo of Sarkodie, Chance The Rapper. source:instagram/@chancetherapper

Source: Instagram

The tweet read:

"I’ve done everything in Ghana except meet @sarkodie"

Shortly after, the tweet garnered lots of attention as many Ghanaians expressed their excitement about Chance's desire including Sarkodie himself who responded swiftly to the post.

"We linking up before you get on that plane."

Sarkodie replied:

Sarkodie‘s response was a promise to the American rapper that he will definitely meet him before he gets on his flight home.

Chance The Rapper before this news was spotted in photos with Ghanaian rappers M.anifest and Vic Mensa which made waves online. The photos sparked speculation that they are working on a banger before they leave the country.

